Insider Buying: Archer Exploration Limited (ASX:AXE) Insider Purchases 115,385 Shares of Stock

Archer Exploration Limited (ASX:AXE) insider Gregory English bought 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.05 ($10,638.33).

Archer Exploration stock opened at A$0.15 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. Archer Exploration Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of A$0.16 ($0.11). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.12.

About Archer Exploration

Archer Exploration Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of mineral deposits in Australia. The company explores for graphite, cobalt, manganese, copper, magnesite, barite, and gold deposits. It is also involved in the sale of carbon material products through online.

