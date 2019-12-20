Insider Buying: Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director James W. Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,354.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Argan had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. Argan’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Argan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

