Insider Buying: Terragen (ASX:TGH) Insider Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Terragen (ASX:TGH) insider Sam Brougham acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$300,000.00 ($212,765.96).

Sam Brougham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Sam Brougham bought 200,000 shares of Terragen stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$40,400.00 ($28,652.48).

About Terragen

Terragen Holdings Limited engages in the development, production, and marketing of biological products for agriculture in the soil health and animal health, and nutrition sectors in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Great Land, a soil conditioner containing live microbes; and Mylo, a live microbial probiotic feed supplement.

