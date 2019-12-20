Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Buys 47 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 47 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $695.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,667.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $708.12 per share, with a total value of $29,032.92.

On Friday, December 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $683.86 per share, with a total value of $27,354.40.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $675.02 per share, with a total value of $27,000.80.

On Monday, December 9th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $668.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,757.60.

On Friday, December 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $667.55 per share, with a total value of $22,029.15.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 37 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,050.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $674.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,274.34.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $675.99 per share, with a total value of $22,307.67.

On Monday, November 25th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $676.00 per share, with a total value of $22,308.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 26 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $670.00 per share, with a total value of $17,420.00.

Shares of TPL opened at $728.85 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $409.00 and a fifty-two week high of $915.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $662.92 and a 200 day moving average of $685.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

