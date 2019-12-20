Insider Selling: Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Sells $595,968.84 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 215,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,454,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

