Insider Selling: Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Sells $228,251.40 in Stock

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,753 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $228,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, December 12th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 51,275 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,697,202.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 60,231 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $1,971,962.94.

BDGE opened at $33.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.11. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 228,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 184,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDGE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.