Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Director Sells $107,860.00 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Director Roy James Kasmar sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $107,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ESNT opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

Several research firms have commented on ESNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

