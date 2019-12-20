Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Sells 8,862 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LITE opened at $78.44 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lumentum by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 113.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,027,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after buying an additional 546,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 10.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after buying an additional 84,774 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 18.7% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 755,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 119,255 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.