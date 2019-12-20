Insider Selling: Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) CAO Sells $11,054.70 in Stock

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) CAO Frederick W. Ahlholm sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $11,054.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NERV stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $290.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.59. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $8.83.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NERV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. William Blair started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 774.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

