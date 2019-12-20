Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $827,962.96 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $827,962.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 365,686 shares in the company, valued at $65,084,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,425 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $844,184.25.

MPWR stock opened at $179.93 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $180.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

