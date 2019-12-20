Insider Selling: Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells 36,641 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $948,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $1,121,914.98.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,334 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $721,347.76.

On Monday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $732,992.67.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $2,382,000.00.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 3.31. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.44 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.57%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFIX. ValuEngine cut Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $2,514,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

