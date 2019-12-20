Insider Selling: Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells $298,360.00 in Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $298,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,663.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uniqure alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $208,320.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $169,400.00.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.79. Uniqure NV has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Uniqure by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after purchasing an additional 740,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 3,265.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after buying an additional 1,963,390 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 693,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,158,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after buying an additional 56,098 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.