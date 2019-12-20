Insider Selling: ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Insider Sells 8,901 Shares of Stock

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VSAT stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.40. ViaSat, Inc. has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Research analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. Man Group plc raised its position in ViaSat by 557.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ViaSat by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,357,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

