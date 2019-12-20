Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.35 Price Target at UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.35 ($2.73) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ISP. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.24 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

