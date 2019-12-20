Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III Buys 9,500 Shares

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $22,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,138,144 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPI. ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 49,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 25.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 25.9% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

