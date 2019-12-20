Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $46.27, 1,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 176,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,118,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,517 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth $5,123,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth $3,570,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 277,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at $813,000.

