Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.52, approximately 2,622 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

