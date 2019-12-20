Investors Buy Large Volume of Imax Call Options (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,825 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,153% compared to the typical volume of 81 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Imax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Imax stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imax will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Imax during the second quarter valued at $16,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imax in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,094,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imax in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Imax by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,567,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

