Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 976 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,402% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Shares of UBS opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBS. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $804,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 436.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 118,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 170,502 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

