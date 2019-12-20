INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 183 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.41), approximately 1,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.50 ($2.39).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.10.

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile (LON:IVPU)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc is an investment company. The business of the Company is to invest shareholders’ funds with the aim of spreading investment risk and generating returns for shareholders. The investment policy of the Company includes no more than 15% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in a single investment and more than 10% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in other listed investment companies.

