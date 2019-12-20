iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SHY stock opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.31 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.73.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.