iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1905 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $1,920.01 and a one year high of $2,156.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.45.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.