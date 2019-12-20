iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2003 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72.

