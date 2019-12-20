iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.302 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BATS:ICVT opened at $62.22 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56.

