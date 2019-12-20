iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.84 and last traded at $54.86, approximately 192,218 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0191 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

