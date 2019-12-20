iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0774 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

