iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4753 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BGRN opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $58.86.

