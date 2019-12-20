iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0293 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of BATS IBMM opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.