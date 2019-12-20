iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0648 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

