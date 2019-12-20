iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0193 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:IBMP opened at $26.03 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

