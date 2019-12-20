iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

IGIB opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $58.46.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.