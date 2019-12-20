iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $49.85 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

