iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1534 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

BATS:CEMB opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.