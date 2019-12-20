iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $57.09 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.