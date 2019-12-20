iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sets New 1-Year High at $128.46

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.46 and last traded at $128.46, with a volume of 56468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.7976 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,200,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,833,000 after acquiring an additional 221,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,041,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,446,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

