ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3213 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E has a 12 month low of $2,398.00 and a 12 month high of $2,630.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.09.

