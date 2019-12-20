Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Itau Corpbanca an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Itau Corpbanca alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITCB shares. Citigroup lowered Itau Corpbanca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Itau Corpbanca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ITCB opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.91. Itau Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $15.76.

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Itau Corpbanca had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Itau Corpbanca by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itau Corpbanca in the second quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itau Corpbanca in the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Itau Corpbanca

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itau Corpbanca (ITCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.