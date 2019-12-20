James E. Bugden Sells 60,000 Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Stock

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MEET opened at $5.23 on Friday. Meet Group Inc has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $375.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meet Group Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Meet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meet Group by 3,841.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEET. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

