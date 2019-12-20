Jay E. Mincks Sells 2,000 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jay E. Mincks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $210,270.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.23. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Separately, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 68.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Insperity by 279.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8,187.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 40.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

