Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Phillips 66’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $9.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.13. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.