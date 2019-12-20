John Bradley Fisher Sells 15,000 Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Stock

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) COO John Bradley Fisher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRZO stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.67 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 61.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRZO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 8.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter.

CRZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

