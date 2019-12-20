Jonathan W. Painter Sells 5,206 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,353.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KAI stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $108.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research set a $107.00 target price on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

