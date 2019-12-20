Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. Sells 10,442 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 10,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $376,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,825.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LMAT stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $723.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,734,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMAT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. First Analysis downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

