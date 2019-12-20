Joshua Isner Sells 12,013 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $861,091.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,382 shares in the company, valued at $600,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAXN shares. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

