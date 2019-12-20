JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Trading 0.2% Higher

JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.98 and last traded at $51.97, approximately 11,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 3,755.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter.

