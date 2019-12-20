JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) Stock Price Up 0%

JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.88, approximately 5,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 32,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPHF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the second quarter worth $261,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000.

