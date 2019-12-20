K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.22

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$42.22 and last traded at C$42.07, with a volume of 20650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.06.

KBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 target price on K-Bro Linen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.41 million and a PE ratio of 45.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.12.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.29%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

