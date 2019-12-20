Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Sells $972,269.67 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 9,201 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $972,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,909.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KAI stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.44 and a 1-year high of $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.19.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,949,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after purchasing an additional 145,505 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,681,000 after purchasing an additional 117,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at about $5,165,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

