Katrina Lake Sells 44,362 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $1,121,914.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $948,269.08.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,334 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $721,347.76.

On Monday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $732,992.67.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $2,382,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 3.31. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $37.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $504,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 540,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 394,407 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 364,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 135,902 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

