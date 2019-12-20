KB Home Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,368 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,589% compared to the average daily volume of 377 put options.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 94,900 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,042,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $7,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,462,454.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,953. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $998,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 68.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 376,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in KB Home by 41.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 140,137 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. KB Home has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

